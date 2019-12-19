“Now is the winter of our discontent,” says the deformed, demented, soon-to-be-crowned-and-overthrown English King Richard III, speaking as “Gloucester” in William Shakespeare’s play named for him.

Historians now say that Richard III was not as villainous as Shakespeare portrayed him. But Shakespeare wrote this play around 1593, when England’s ruling monarch was Queen Elizabeth I, a daughter of King Henry VIII. She was therefore the granddaughter of Henry Tudor, who defeated and killed Richard III and became King Henry VII. Shakespeare knew which side to be on.

History, then as now, is usually written by the winners. But history’s wheel of chance is always turning to pick the next head that will wear the golden crown.

Richard III vanished for centuries, but in 2012 workers digging up a parking lot in Leicester found his twisted skeleton. In 2015, after 530 years, this last English king to die in battle received a royal burial in Leicester Cathedral.

For more than three years, a cabal of Deep State spies, subversives, conspirators and “journalist” smear-merchants and comrades of the ruling leftist elite failed to remove the unexpectedly elected President Donald Trump by coup d’etat.

On Dec. 18 this cabal impeached a demonized Donald Trump on two counts – “Abuse of Power” and “Obstruction of Congress” – neither of which are the “high crimes and misdemeanors” our Constitution’s framers set forth as legitimate reasons for impeaching a president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., declared impeachment is too urgent to wait for the courts to rule on its terms. But then minutes after Trump’s impeachment she announced that she would not transfer the House indictment to the Senate for trial until Senate leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agrees to set rules that increase the likelihood of Mr. Trump’s conviction and removal from office. Her refusal might mean that the Senate cannot try or vindicate Trump, or permit him to call witnesses in his defense.

In other words, Pelosi demands that the House of Representatives – which grossly violated House procedural and ethical norms in order to impeach Trump – be given similar power to rig procedures of the U.S. Senate, a separate and independent house of the legislative branch. Pelosi now demands that she control both the House and Senate.

As House speaker, Nancy Pelosi – daughter of a thug Democrat political machine boss of Baltimore – is third in the chain of presidential succession. If she could remove from office both President Trump and Vice President Pence, she would become president. She has signed no pledge to refuse such power if Trump and Pence were impeached and removed. This is similar to the devilish machinations Richard III used to make himself king.

The natural order of heaven’s cycles continues. Three days after this dishonest impeachment, the winter of our discontent showed in polls that Americans are turning against impeachment and preparing to reelect President Trump in 2020.

As marked by the ancient standing stones of Stonehenge, Dec. 21 signals the start of winter, the “winter solstice” (from the Latin word “solstitium,” the “sun-stopping” day on which the sun ceases to rise farther south each day and reverses direction.)

Beginning Dec. 22, our days will grow longer by roughly one minute of sunshine each day until the “summer solstice,” June 20, 2020, when the point of sunrise on the horizon stops moving north and reverses direction, making each day roughly a minute shorter and each night a minute of darkness longer until the next winter solstice.

The average temperature will lag this slow increase in sunshine. The bitter chill of winter will increase for months after the winter solstice, much as warmth can grow for months after the June solstice that is our door from springtime into summer. But for Christians, Dec. 25 marks both the return of our sun’s light and the light of the Son of God.

President Trump’s impeachment may, to some, seem to be the triumph of evil. But if people open their eyes to the growing light, it is evidence that those like Pelosi have become desperate in their hunger for power. The Democrats who abused power through the Democratic National Committee’s funding of a fake dossier written with Russian help to destroy Trump are, in fact, the crooked ones who should be removed from every office of public trust because of their lack of ethics and morals.

Enlightenment is returning for those with eyes to see that Democratic speeches quoting the Bible and America’s Founders are simply deceptions and lies. Summer is coming. Merry Christmas.

