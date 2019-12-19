President Donald Trump on Thursday said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was “afraid” to immediately forward the articles of impeachment to the Senate for adjudication because the Democrats’ case is “so pathetic.”

“Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up!” Trump said on Twitter. “The Do Nothings are so bad for our country.”

At her weekly briefing with reporters Thursday, Pelosi dismissed Republican attacks that she was playing games with impeachment with any delay in sending the articles over to the Senate, saying that she would do so once the trial process is outlined by chamber leaders.

“I was not prepared to put the managers in that bill yet because we don’t know the arena that we are in,” Pelosi said. “Frankly, I don’t care what the Republicans say.

“I would like to see a fair process, but we’ll see what they have — and we’ll be ready.”