President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: ‘No one is above the law’ Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE on Thursday said he wants “an immediate trial” in the Senate after the House adjourned for a two-week recess without sending articles of impeachment to the upper chamber.

The president lashed out at House Democrats, who are holding on to the articles as part of an effort to secure more favorable terms in the Senate proceedings.

“So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial,” Trump tweeted. “Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial!”

He went on to claim Democrats “don’t even want to go to trial!”

The House on Wednesday night impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. All but four Democrats voted for both articles, while no Republicans voted for either article.

The White House has signaled it wants a quick trial in the Senate to exonerate the president.

But the next votes are scheduled in the House for Jan. 7, meaning Democrats will not be able to transmit articles or appoint impeachment managers before then.

The Senate, meanwhile, is expected to go on recess until Jan. 3.

Under the chamber’s rules the Senate trial will start the day after the House sends the articles of impeachment to the chamber, unless that day is a Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: ‘No one is above the law’ Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan Schumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics Harris pushes for impeachment testimony from Mulvaney, Bolton in new op-ed MORE (D-N.Y.) met Thursday to discuss terms of a possible trial, though they did not appear to reach an agreement on witnesses or requests for additional documents.

Trump has blasted Democrats over the tactic of withholding the articles, ripping Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan Schumer, Pelosi to meet as Democrats debate tactics MORE (D-Calif.) in a tweet and suggesting earlier in the day that it is unconstitutional despite no indication that is the case.