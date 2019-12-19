House Republicans are strongly rebuking President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: ‘No one is above the law’ Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE’s attacks on the late Democratic Rep. John Dingell John DingellTrump goes after late Rep. John Dingell: ‘Maybe he’s looking up’ instead of down Annual ‘Dingell Jingle’ brings impeachment to the holidays Trump rips Michigan Rep. Dingell after Fox News appearance: ‘Really pathetic!’ MORE (Mich.) and his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell Deborah (Debbie) Ann DingellTrump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan Trump goes after late Rep. John Dingell: ‘Maybe he’s looking up’ instead of down A solemn impeachment day on Capitol Hill MORE (D-Mich.), with numerous GOP lawmakers saying they believe the rhetoric was inappropriate.

During a rally in Michigan on Wednesday night, Trump took aim at the family following Debbie Dingell’s votes in favor of two articles of impeachment, suggesting the former dean of the House was “looking up” from hell after noting he lowered flags to half-staff in the wake of his death.

“She calls me up. ‘It’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened. Thank you so much. John should be so thrilled. He’s looking down. He’d be so thrilled,” Trump said. “’Thank you so much, sir.’ I said, ‘That’s OK, don’t worry about it.’ Maybe he’s looking up. I don’t know.”

His comments sparked outrage from members on both sides of the aisle, with Rep. Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonConservative group hits White House with billboard ads: ‘What is Trump hiding?’ Shimkus says he’s reconsidering retirement Shimkus says he’s been asked to reconsider retirement MORE (R-Mich.) calling on Trump to apologize for his remarks.

“I’ve always looked up to John Dingell — my good friend and a great Michigan legend. There was no need to ‘dis’ him in a crass political way. Most unfortunate and an apology is due,” Upton tweeted following the rally.

Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) said Trump should refrain from casting judgment on his critics and praised Dingell’s character, noting that while they may have conflicting views at times, she doesn’t believe it’s appropriate to attempt to smear a deceased member’s legacy.

“I think it’s really sad. It’s a really, really terrible thing to say. It’s Christmas, to make jokes about where people are spending eternity — you must be really sure about where you’re spending your eternity, right? It’s terrible,” she told The Hill on Thursday.

“Debbie and I don’t agree on everything, but she’s an awesome lady and she doesn’t deserve to have her husband’s legacy turned into a political talking point, a political joke. It’s terrible.”

Rep. Tom Reed Thomas (Tom) W. ReedBipartisan food allergy legislation gains ground in Congress, but the fight has only just begun Koch campaign touts bipartisan group behind ag labor immigration bill On The Money: Fed holds rates steady in end to challenging year | Powell says deal on new NAFTA could settle economic jitters | CEOs’ economic outlook drops for seventh straight quarter MORE (R-N.Y.) said he hopes Trump takes the criticisms of his comments and uses it as an opportunity to reevaluate his discourse.

“I was with Debbie, after the vote last night and she was obviously quite upset and, you know, I can, I can personally attest, in my humble opinion, knowing John Dingell and knowing Debbie Dingell, and they’re honorable men and women,” he told The Hill.

“He’s resting well in heaven. And, you know, it’s something I’m disappointed in, that type of commentary and, hopefully, the president and others will learn from it that this rhetoric has to come to an end.”

Rep. Susan Brooks Susan Wiant BrooksThe Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – Democrats to release articles of impeachment today Oregon GOP Rep. Greg Walden won’t seek reelection Here are the lawmakers who aren’t seeking reelection in 2020 MORE (R-Ind.) said while she never served with John Dingell, she respects his service to the country, telling The Hill she was found the attacks “disappointing.”

“Debbie is a friend, I never served with John Dingell, but obviously his contributions to our country were so significant in so many ways from being a veteran to serving here so long, so I, of course, was just disappointed,” she said.

And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyTrump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached A solemn impeachment day on Capitol Hill House votes to impeach Trump MORE (R-Calif.) referred to both Dingells as friends, telling reporters at a press conference Thursday that he found John Dingell to be “a very strong individual, a very bright individual, and I think he made a great contribution to America.”

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) said he isn’t in favor of the language used, adding that the stress of impeachment could have been a factor in the president’s remarks.

“I didn’t hear them until this morning and you know, it’s not something I would have said. I’m sure he was stressed at the moment, I mean he’s having a rally while he’s being impeached,” he said. “Yes, there are some things that should be left unsaid.”

Friends she has working in the Trump White House reached out to her, though she declined to name any of them, and roughly 20 Republicans lined up on the House floor to offer their support, including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyOvernight Defense: House poised for historic vote to impeach Trump | Fifth official leaves Pentagon in a week | Otto Warmbier’s parents praise North Korea sanctions bill House opens debate on articles of impeachment against Trump GOP begins impeachment delay tactics with motion to adjourn MORE (Wyo.) and conservative Rep. Louie Gohmert Louis (Louie) Buller GohmertTop moments from historic House impeachment debate House votes to impeach Trump Fiery clash ensues after Nadler accuses GOP rep of spouting Russian propaganda on House floor MORE (R-Texas).

Some Republicans apologized for the president’s behavior, she said. Dingell told them they had no reason to apologize because they didn’t utter those words.

“Some of the Republicans said this to me today, that in some ways John’s still up there, because what could have been a really tough day on the floor [after impeachment] brought people together as a community because people are really supporting me, giving me hugs,” Dingell said.

“I think that sometimes we forget that, one, the people in this House are human with all the emotions that other people have and, two, we do care about each other.”

Trump’s remarks come at an especially difficult time for Dingell, she said. These are the first holidays she will be spending without her late husband, and her brother-in-law, John Dingell’s brother, is currently in hospice care.

John Dingell, who held the title dean of the House because he was the longest-serving lawmaker, died Feb. 7 at age 92. Debbie Dingell said she was surprised by Trump’s remarks because he personally called her to offer condolences after John Dingell’s passing.

But Dingell’s decision to fundraise off of Trump’s attacks also have raised some eyebrows. In an email to supporters, the Dingell campaign slammed Trump for “insulting the legacy of her husband.”

“We urgently need 500 supporters to step up right now and donate as a way of saying: President Trump, you are not going to get away with bullying and insulting our congresswoman,” the email said.

Democrats were livid at Trump’s attacks. In a scathing tweet, House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth John Allen YarmuthOvernight Defense: Erdoğan gets earful from GOP senators | Amazon to challenge Pentagon cloud contract decision in court | Lawmakers under pressure to pass benefits fix for military families Lawmakers under pressure to pass benefits fix for military families Kentucky Democrat: McConnell’s agenda driven by ‘power without a purpose’ MORE (D-Ky.) called Trump “not only a criminal, he is impulsively cruel and truly rotten to the core.”

“Hell will be too good for him,” Yarmuth said.

Rep. Dan Kildee Daniel (Dan) Timothy KildeeOvernight Energy: Dems unveil first bill toward goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 | Oversight panel asks EPA for plans on ‘forever chemicals’ | EPA finalizes rule easing chemical plant safety regulations Oversight Democrats ask EPA to turn over plans for regulating toxic ‘forever chemicals’ Mark Ruffalo’s environmental drama ‘Dark Waters’ gets DC premiere MORE (D-Mich.), a close friend to both Dingells, ripped the president’s comments as “absolutely despicable.”

“He is the unique combination of ignorance and evil that I have never seen before. What he said is just pathetic,” Kildee told The Hill.

“It has nothing to do with the impeachment vote yesterday. But these Republicans who are wrapping their arms around him like he’s the Second Coming are going to have to have a conversation with their conscience about whether they really want to embrace and express all this love and fealty to a guy who’s willing to make that kind of a statement.”