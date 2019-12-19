The far left Democrats and Socialists will take the debate stage again tonight at Loyola Marymount University in California.

Tonight’s debate will feature just seven candidates but the shrinking stage “has not come without controversy” as it will only feature one non-white candidate.

Ratings for Democrat debates have lagged behind 2016, and ratings have declined steadily with each debate.

Trump 2020 supporters welcomed the Democrats to Loyola on Thursday.

The supporters of President Trump added their “Trump 2020” stamp under the LMU sign.

Don’t get it twisted, the letters we put up are 20 feet tall. BIGLY. pic.twitter.com/gVV604gu2c — The Faction (@TheFaction1776) December 19, 2019

