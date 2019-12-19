The White House has struck again, trolling Democrats in the House and Senate by sending them engraved envelopes with a copy of President Trump’s scathing letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) expressed his consternation on Twitter, writing, “True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND…wait for it…a giant 16×12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card). What a day. What a day.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded, “They’re coming into the House, too. (No Christmas card here – but no coal, either).”

Murphy answered, “I’m gonna start making that my new Christmas tradition – send out my Christmas cards with an attached screw-off letter listing all my grievances for the year.”

In the letter, Trump wrote:

You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s democracy. You are the ones obstructing justice …This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting both. You are not just after me, as president, you are after the entire Republican Party. History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade … have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election. They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power… You are offending Americans of faith when you say, “I pray for the president,” when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense. It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!”

Pelosi responded by telling CNN Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju, “I don’t have a reaction. It’s ridiculous … I mean, I haven’t fully read it. We’ve been working. I’ve seen the essence of it, and it’s really sick.”

Trump has expertly trolled the Democrats before; in July, in a video trolling the “squad” of Democratic far-Left congresswomen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MA) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), as well as those who would deride people of faith, President Trump released a patriotic video on Twitter featuring a soundtrack of Lee Greenwood’s ”God Bless The USA,” pictures of veterans, military service members, openly patriotic American adults and children, and concluding with the screen emblazoned with the simple message: “America: One ‘Squad’ Under God.”

In June 2018, he targeted them with a video regarding illegal immigration. As The Daily Wirereported, the beginning of the video featured former Democratic President Barack Obama intoning, “Our immigration system is broken,” followed by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) saying, “Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple.” That was followed by former Democratic President Bill Clinton asserting, “All Americans…not only in the states most heavily affected but in every place in this country are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country.” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) added, “People who should be here are those who come legally.” The climax was left for failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who stated, “We have to send a clear message. Just because your child gets across the border, that doesn’t mean the child gets to stay.”

