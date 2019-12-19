The Supreme Court Will Decide If Religious Schools Are Exempt From Employment Bias Suits

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Understanding Democrats’ March Toward Electoral Defeat

House Overwhelmingly Votes To Pass USMCA

Levin: McConnell Should End Pelosi’s Obstruction, Immediately Nullify Impeachment

Mitch McConnell Broke No Oath By Calling The Impeachment Process ‘Political’

Trump Signs ‘Groundbreaking’ Legislation Supporting Historically Black Colleges And Universities

Trump Vs. Bill Clinton Impeachment: What Are The Biggest Similarities And Differences?

Hunter Biden Is Refusing To Provide ‘Basic’ Financial Information In Paternity Suit, Lawyer Says

Family Finds Owl Hiding In Christmas Tree After Thinking It Was A Christmas Ornament

Immigration Will Dramatically Shift The Electoral College In Favor Of Democrats, Study Finds

Ivanka Shines In Gorgeous Satin Green Dress At White House Event

‘Incredibly Dangerous’: Lindsey Graham Blasts Democrats For Proposing To Hold Up Senate Impeachment Trial

FACT CHECK: Did Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama And Condoleezza Rice Pose For Photos With Osama bin Laden?

Anti-Impeachment Democrat Jeff Van Drew Officially Switches Parties

Little Boy At Domestic Violence Shelter Writes Heartbreaking Letter To Santa Claus

Google’s 2019 Search In Review Of Heroes Doesn’t Contain Mentions Of Hong Kong Protesters

Truck Crashes Through Sarasota-Bradenton Airport In Terrifying Video

Surveillance Footage Outside Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Cell Is Missing, Prosecutors Say

JOURNO: Sanders, Warren Are Leading A Misguided Campaign To ‘Abolish Billionaires’

J. K. Rowling Faces Deluge Of Attacks From LGBTQ Community Over Transgender Tweet

Tulsi Gabbard Explains Why She Voted ‘Present’ On Impeachment

Pelosi Says People On Both Political Sides ‘Have A Spring In Their Step’ After Impeachment

Amid Sanctuary Movement Virginia Governor Northam Doubles Down On Gun Control

RNC CHAIR MCDANIEL: Democrats Betray America With Impeachment Vote