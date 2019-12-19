The US House voted Thursday to pass President Donald Trump’s historic USMCA trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

This was a campaign promise by President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump attacked Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential debate on her support for NAFTA and Obama’s job-killing Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.

Trump pointed out that Hillary Clinton that NAFTA was, “One of the worst things that ever happened to the manufacturing industry.”

And Donald Trump promised to repeal and replace NAFTA.

On Thursday the US House of Representatives finally passed President Trump’s USMCA trade agreement.

This was another historic win for president Trump.

The House passed the bill 385 to 41 with 38 Democrats voting against the historic agreement.

Trump announced the new trade agreement back in October 2018.

It took Pelosi and Democrats over a year to vote on Trump’s historic agreement.

