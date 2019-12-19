The US stock markets shrugged off Nancy Pelosi’s slapdash impeachment on Thursday morning.

Stocks roared to record highs following the highly partisan Democrat Party vote on Wednesday.

The markets soared following the latest attempt by Democrat leaders to remove the US President from office.

Obviously, investors are not concerned with this latest liberal attack on President Trump.

The Dow Jones is currently up 89 points on the news.

The S&P 500 along with the Dow hit record highs the day after the sham impeachment.

The Dow has gone up 10,000 points since President Trump’s victory in November 2016.

The post US STOCKS SOAR! Dow and S&P Score New Highs the Day after Slapdash Impeachment appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.