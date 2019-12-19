House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders in the lower chamber have used a lot of air time underscoring that their impeachment of President Donald Trump is so very solemn and most definitely not politically motivated.

But far-left U.S. Rep. Rasida Tlaib (D-Mich.) — she of “we’re gonna impeach the motherf***er” infamy — made no effort Wednesday to hide her happiness about the impending vote.

In fact, the freshman congresswoman came up with a video showing her and her entourage on the way to the House to make official the first step in what will most certainly be an unsuccessful attempt to remove Trump from office:

“Hey everyone,” Tlaib said as her grin lit up the camera. “I’m on my way to the United States House floor to impeach President Trump.”

Some hoots rang out with a few giggles thrown in.

“On behalf of my incredible district … let’d do this,” she added as the clip came to a stop.

No, nothing partisan to see here. These aren’t the droids you’re looking for. Move along.

Speaking of that ‘motherf***er’ quote

One certainly would be keen on seeing what expression befell Tlaib’s face not too long afterward when GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) brought up her “motherf***er” quote on the floor. Tlaib’s comrade Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was reportedly none too pleased about the reference.

How did President Trump react to Tlaib’s video?

Trump posted his reaction to Tlaib’s gleeful video on Twitter:

“This is what the Dems are dealing with,” the president wrote. “Does anyone think this is good for the USA!”

Anything else?

Tlaib’s had a busy first year in the nation’s capital:

