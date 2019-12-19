A child care worker’s post about children and Christmas has gone viral on Facebook — for all the right reasons.

The post, which was originally shared in late November, urges stressed parents to be patient with excitable children during the holiday season.

What’s this post all about?

The post, shared by Wales-based daycare provider Esther Sowerby, encourages parents to sincerely take their children into consideration when doling out patience over the holiday season.

The post, written from a small child’s point of view, begins, “Please be kind to me this Christmas. … You’ve probably let me eat more sugar than usual — I’m bound to have higher highs and lower lows.

“In the holidays, I’m out of routine — I can cope better with transitions when I know exactly what’s coming next, so please explain our plans for the day clearly to me,” the post continues. “The anticipation of Christmas can be pretty overwhelming and exhausting. Help me to rest by keeping to my normal bedtimes.

“I have no idea about the value of money,” the post adds. “If there’s no way I can have that giant lego set for Christmas, then please tell me well before Christmas morning. I’ll have time to get over my disappointment and I’ll learn to trust your honesty.”

Sowerby points out that children see adults preparing for Christmas and discovering stress at the root of the holiday preparations.

“I know you want [Christmas] to be perfect for me so I’ll have memories I can cherish forever,” the post continues. “But I see you getting stressed, sometimes even before you do. I pick up on it and reflect it like a mirror. Please slow down, notice me, talk to me, play with me. That’s what I’ll remember.”

Sowerby’s post closes by pointing out more important components of the holiday season — such as love.

“When I lose it, and I probably will at some point, please don’t make me ashamed of my feelings by shouting at me,” the post asks. “I never set out to deliberately disappoint you and I didn’t try to ruin your Christmas. I’m really not that calculated. I’m just a little person whose brain deals with stress in different ways to yours. Please try to understand me, from my point of view.

“When all else fails,” the post concludes, “wrap your arms around me and hold me so I feel the strength of your love.”

At the time of this writing, Sowerby’s post has received more than 12,000 likes and has been shared a whopping 52,000 times.