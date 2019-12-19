During Thursday’s “PBS NewsHour” Politico Democratic debate, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pledge to close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility if she is elected president.

Moderator Yamiche Alcindor asked, “Would you pledge to finally close the detention facility, and if elected, how will you do it?”

Warren responded, “Yes. It’s time to close this detention facility. It not only costs us money, it is an international embarrassment. We have to be an America that lives our values every single day.”

