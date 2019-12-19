Former President Barack Obama’s 81-year-old former doctor thinks the medical records from Joe Biden’s campaign raise some red flags about stroke vulnerability.

“He’s not a healthy guy,” Dr. David Scheiner, who was Obama’s personal physician for 22 years before Obama became president, told the Washington Examiner after reading Biden’s record.

“He’s not in bad shape for his age, but I wouldn’t say he’s in outstanding health. Could I guarantee he won’t have issues for the next four years? He has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.”

A three-page letter from Biden’s physician concluded the former vice president is a “healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old” that is fit to be president. It also revealed Biden receives treatment for an irregular heartbeat and high cholesterol and he deals with acid reflux and seasonal allergies. It noted his already-known history of aneurysms and that he took blood thinners.

Scheiner said he would want to look at results from an MRI or CT scan.

“I had no idea Biden had such a history – my goodness gracious, he’s got a lot of history,” Scheiner said.

Historically, presidential candidates have relied on letters from their personal doctors to disclose details of their health to the public. During his 2016 campaign, President Donald Trump’s gastroenterologist declared he would be the “healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

Later, it was learned Trump dictated the letter.

The White House has never provided full details of Trump’s unscheduled visit the president made in November to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Scheiner said he also wants to see MRI results for Trump to check for strokes, as well as a neurocognitive assessment. He raised concerns about the president’s speech pattern and behavior, saying it might be a sign of neurological damage.

“Something happened,” Scheiner said of the Walter Reed visit.