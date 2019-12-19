On her way to vote “yes” on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) posted a video of herself on social media celebrating her affirmative vote and the impending impeachment.

“Hi, everyone! I’m on my way to the United States House floor to impeach President Trump,” Tlaib says in the video, smiling ear-to-ear, “on behalf of my incredible district, #13DistrictStrong.”

WATCH:

Schiff and House Intel Dems drank and cheered at fancy dc restaurant last night. Rashida ‘Impeach that MF’ Tlaib posted this giddy video on Instagram today. But Pelosi had the audacity to say on live TV today that this is a ‘somber day’ and no one wanted this. Sick people! pic.twitter.com/XMYb1bCqj1 — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) December 19, 2019

Trump reacted to the post on Thursday morning. “This is what the Dems are dealing with,” the president captioned the video of Tlaib’s celebration. “Does anyone think this is good for the USA!”

This is what the Dems are dealing with. Does anyone think this is good for the USA! https://t.co/rvY3mDo69r — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019

In her scripted opening statement at the start of the impeachment debate Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) asserted that “no member, regardless of party or politics, comes to Congress to impeach a president.”

But that is demonstrably untrue of Tlaib, who called for the impeachment of Trump since the day she won her Congressional seat, infamously shouting, “We’re gonna impeach the motherf***er!”

“People love you and you win. And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Momma, look you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I said, ‘Baby, they don’t, because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the mother***er,’” the congresswoman said following her election win to a room full of supporters.

Notably, Tlaib’s promise to “impeach the motherf***er” came six months before Trump even made the call to his Ukrainian counterpart that Democrats are using to advance the partisan impeachment effort.

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/oQJYqR78IA — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019

The video from the Democratic representative only gives more credence to Republicans’ complaints of total partisanship (as does the actual impeachment vote, which did not include a single Republican vote in favor of either article).

Attempting to cast impeachment as a nonpartisan, somber event, top Democrats reportedly handed down instructions to avoid cheering and act “solemn.”

“House Democratic leaders told caucus members not to cheer or applaud when today’s impeachment vote totals are announced, and Democratic members described the day as sad and solemn,” Axios reported Wednesday.

“One Democratic member from a Trump-won district said the instruction is: ‘Don’t cheer, keep it solemn,’” the report added.

Moreover, Pelosi and other Democratic women wore black to emphasize just how “solemn” the occasion of partisan impeachment was.

Tlaib, clearly, did not take the instructions too seriously.

And she wasn’t the only one. Throwing a wrench in Pelosi’s attempt to present the proceeding as heavy, some Democrats broke out in cheers and took selfies when she announced the affirmative votes on both articles of impeachment. The disastrous moment forced Pelosi to publicly try to quiet them, as reported by The Daily Wire.

Here are some other questionable remarks from leading Democrats that showcase the impeachment case as completely partisan, via The Daily Wire:

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) : “This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

Dina Titus (NV) : “I’d like to impeach the bastard right now.”

Adam Schiff (CA) : “That charlatan in the White House.”

Nancy Pelosi (CA) : “An imposter,” and “We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump.”

Maxine Waters (CA) : “He really should be punished,” and “ I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump.”

Rashida Tlaib (MI) : “We’re gonna impeach the mother**ker.”

Al Green (TX): “If we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.”

