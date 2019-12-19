Seven presidential hopefuls will take the stage in Los Angeles on Thursday night for the last Democratic primary debate of 2019.

The debate — the smallest one to date — comes less than two months before the first round of primaries and caucuses in February. The candidates on stage are former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and run until 10:30 p.m. EST.

