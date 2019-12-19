The Democratic presidential candidates are not all that memorable, even to people in the news business.

During Thursday night’s primary debate, moderator Judy Woodruff of PBS repeatedly called billionaire Tom Steyer by the name of businessmen Andrew Yang. The embarrassing slip-up didn’t end until Woodruff was corrected, more than once.

“Mr. Yang, what more –,” Woodruff started to say to Mr. Steyer.

“I’m over here!” Yang yelled, standing on the other side of the stage.

Woodruff persisted: “Mr. Yang, what more –”

Yang then started clapping to get the moderator’s attention and someone, it’s unclear who, yelled “Judy, Judy!”

Woodruff finally realized she was speaking to Steyer and directed her question accordingly, adding a quick, “I’m sorry.”

As noted by The Daily Wire in September, Mr. Steyer is a California-based billionaire and left-wing activist, focusing heavily on climate change. “Steyer, a longtime leftist philanthropist and prolific donor to Democratic candidates and causes, is by far the wealthiest candidate in the 2020 Democratic field. Steyer’s political activism has focused disproportionately on environmentalism and global warming/climate change issues, although he has the political profile of an across-the-board, full-spectrum progressive/leftist.”

Yang is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, and the only 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to appear on Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro’s “Sunday Special” podcast. The candidate’s “proclaimed public policy stances often mirror those in many of his more traditional competitors’ platforms, but his campaign’s signature policy is a universal basic income proposal — which Yang calls a ‘Freedom Dividend’ — whereby every American receives $1,000 a month,” The Daily Wire noted. “His campaign is thematically centered around his entrepreneur background and is focused on restoring, as Yang sees it, the American dream.”

Aside from the apparent memorability issue, Democrats have dug a hole for themselves politically with their partisan impeachment effort. Recent polling shows only good news for President Trump post-impeachment inquiry.