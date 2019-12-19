On Thursday, “White House Brief” host Jon Miller posted a video clip from President Donald Trump’s political rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, which coincided with the House of Representatives’ impeachment vote Wednesday night.

During the rally, the president was interrupted by a lone protester who, after holding up a banner that said, “Don the con, you’re fired,” could be seen flipping her middle finger and shouting “f*** you” as she was escorted out by security.

“This is one person who made a horrible gesture,” Trump said, causing the crowd erupt into applause. “There’s a real slob. Wait a minute. She’ll get hell when she gets back home with mom.”

Watch the video below to catch more of President Trump’s reaction:

