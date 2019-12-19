On Wednesday, 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) voted “present” on both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The Democrat was the only representative to avoid a “yes” or “no” vote by voting present.

“After doing my due diligence in reviewing the 658-page impeachment report, I came to the conclusion that I could not in good conscience vote either yes or no,” Gabbard said in a statement following the vote, according to the Star Advertiser.

“I am standing in the center and have decided to vote Present. I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing,” the candidate explained. “I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting president must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country.”

Far-left freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (AOC) took a shot at Gabbard for not taking a side, suggesting it was demonstrative of poor leadership from Gabbard.

“Today was very consequential. And to not take a stand one way or another in a day of such grave consequence to this country is quite difficult. We’re sent here to lead,” AOC said, according to BuzzFeed News.

Gabbard, who voted in support of the impeachment inquiry, introduced a resolution to censure the president earlier this week, seemingly as some sort of compromise in lieu of formal impeachment.

“Donald Trump has violated public trust. Congress must be unequivocal in denouncing the president’s misconduct and stand up for the American people and our democracy,” Gabbard’s statement explained. “To this end, I have introduced a censure resolution that will send a strong message to this president and future presidents that their abuses of power will not go unchecked, while leaving the question of removing Trump from office to the voters to decide.”

“I am confident that the American people will decide to deliver a resounding rebuke of President Trump’s innumerable improprieties and abuses,” added the Democrat. “And they will express that judgment at the ballot box. That is the way real and lasting change has always occurred in this great country: through the forcefully expressed will of the people.”

The vote on both articles of impeachment, “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress,” was expectedly cast along party lines. While not a single Republican voted in support of either article, some Democrats defected from the largely party-line vote.

“On the first article of impeachment, ‘abuse of power,’ Democrats voted 228–2, Republicans voted 0–195, and the one independent member of Congress voted for impeachment,” The Daily Wire reported. On “obstruction of Congress,” “Democrats voted 228–3, Republicans voted 0–195, and the one independent member of Congress voted for impeachment.”

President Trump held a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan during the impeachment voting.

“With today’s illegal, unconstitutional and partisan impeachment, House Democrats are declaring their deep hatred and disdain for American Voters,” the president said during the rally. “This lawless and partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democrat Party!”

WATCH:

A house divided cannot stand. Sadly, our nation is terribly divided. My vote today is a vote for much needed reconciliation and hope that together we can heal our country to usher in a bright future for the American people, our country, and our nation. #Impeachment #TulsiGabbard pic.twitter.com/BJddNuhkk7 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 19, 2019

