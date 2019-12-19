Give this guy an award!
America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam confronted Rep. Adam Schiff on Capitol Hill on Thursday before the Democrat party-line vote to impeach President Trump.
Berguam ran into the serial liar on his way to the cafeteria and asked him, “When you’re brought up for treason, what will your response be then?”
Bergquam told Schiff read Schiff his Miranda Rights!!
Mirandizing @AdamSchiff at the #ImpeachmentVote! Stand with President @realDonaldTrump against this #Treason! #Trump2020
Ben Bergquam with @AVoiceNews https://t.co/vWE9zNIFzQ pic.twitter.com/zLkJD1Ja7c
— Ben Bergquam (@BBergquam) December 18, 2019
Last week Bergquam confronted Jerry Nadler on his way to the elevator!
Made Newsweek. https://t.co/lsvI9Ov34Y
— Ben Bergquam (@BBergquam) December 17, 2019
