Give this guy an award!

America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam confronted Rep. Adam Schiff on Capitol Hill on Thursday before the Democrat party-line vote to impeach President Trump.

Berguam ran into the serial liar on his way to the cafeteria and asked him, “When you’re brought up for treason, what will your response be then?”

Bergquam told Schiff read Schiff his Miranda Rights!!

Last week Bergquam confronted Jerry Nadler on his way to the elevator!

