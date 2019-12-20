A 3-year-old boy from the U.K. bravely rode his toy truck down a busy road in order to find help for his father, who had suffered a seizure.

Stefan Snowden was at home in Lincolnshire, England, with his father, Marc Snowden, who had an epileptic seizure.

The boy’s mother, Carla Neve, was not at home at the time of the seizure, so little Stefan took it upon himself to find an adult to help.

Neve, 25, told BBC News that Snowden loses consciousness after having a seizure.

She believes her son went outside to get his Paw Patrol truck and rode it out into traffic as he sought help for his dad.

“Stefan knows how to get out of the front door and must have gone to get his truck,” the couple told BBC News.

Traffic began to back up behind the boy who was scooting slowly down the busy road. Things began to get dangerous when an impatient driver tried to swerve around the line of cars to the front, The Sun reported.

Thankfully, two women observed what was happening and stopped to help the little boy. The first unnamed woman rushed out into traffic to bring it to a halt and swept the boy into her arms.

The second woman took the boy into her home to look after him while she called for the police to sort out where the boy belonged.

When the police arrived, Stefan explained that his “Daddy was poorly,” BBC News reported.

Inspector Rachel Blackwell, from Lincolnshire Police, praised the two women who stepped in to save the boy.

“We have so much praise for the speedy and brave actions of the first passer-by who put herself at risk to stop a tragedy happening to this child,” Blackwell told The Sun. “Without her speedy actions, the child could have been seriously injured or worse.”

“The action of the second woman who opened her home and provided a safe environment was amazing,” Blackwell said. “She entertained the boy while the first woman tried to track his family down.”

Snowden, who has recovered from his seizure, said he was pleased with his son’s response.

“I suffer from seizures because of my epilepsy so it is life-threatening when I am on my own. I’m so proud of Stefan,” Snowden said.

“Paw Patrol,” a children’s animated television series that debuted in 2013, features a group of brave pups who tackle big jobs in order to keep their friends and community safe.

The show’s famed motto, “No job is too big, no pup is too small,” rings true for this little boy, who knew he was capable of helping his Dad.

