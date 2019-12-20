When the father of a 3-year-old boy suffered an epileptic seizure in their home in Bourne, Lincolnshire, in the United Kingdom, the toddler sprung into action to seek help — and ended up driving in busy traffic, according to The Sun.

The toddler is Stefan Snowden, and he was at home with his father, 28-year-old Marc Snowden, when Marc had a seizure on the sofa. Stefan’s mother, Carla, was out with a friend at the time.

Stefan, apparently not sure of what else to do when his dad fell unconscious due to the seizure, jumped in his Paw Patrol toy truck and set off from the neighborhood toward the nearby town.

He got about a quarter of a mile down the road before reaching a busy main road. Stefan merged into traffic and kept on pushing his toy car with his feet as confused drivers slowed down or drove around him.

After a little while, a woman who lives near the road ran out into traffic and grabbed the boy before he suffered harm in the dangerous situation. The woman took him to a neighbor’s home so they could figure out what he was doing out there and where he came from.

Stefan’s mother understood what happened after talking to police.

“Marc suffers from epilepsy and they have changed his medication,” Carla told The Sun. “He was on the sofa and loses consciousness when he has a seizure. Stefan knows how to get out of the front door and must have gone to get his truck. He loves his little Paw Patrol truck. Stefan was definitely going for help. We live on a very quiet lane, and he uses his feet to push it along. It is quite a distance to the end of the lane where it meets the main road. When we spoke to the police Stefan said ‘Daddy was poorly’. We are so proud of him and grateful to the two ladies.”

According to The Sun, Marc has recovered from his seizure.