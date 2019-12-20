Actress Jane Fonda was arrested Friday for the fifth time protesting with climate change activists in Washington, D.C.

Fonda, who turns 82 on Saturday, has protested every week since October on what’s been dubbed Fire Drill Fridays, The Hollywood Reporter noted, and has often been joined by other famous personalities. On Dec. 12, actress Sally Field was cuffed in the protest, the Associated Press reported.

Fonda has avoided arrest in past weeks fearing an accumulation would translate into longer jail stints, the news outlet reported.

D.C. authorities have told THR Fonda would not be charged for her prior arrests. It is unclear if she’ll be charged for Friday’s bust. She spent one night in jail following one of her prior arrests, the news outlet reported.

As in the past, the arrested protesters will likely be charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, THR reported.