This week’s interview with the DOJ IG Michael Horowitz ended in the IG continuing a coverup of Joseph Mifsud and the the FBI Director Wray being caught in a lie. Americans want the truth and transparency and they get this!

When asked about who the infamous Maltese Professor Joseph Mifsud was working for this week, the DOJ IG deferred answering in public:

IG Horowitz tells Sen. Ron Johnson he can’t talk in open setting about what FBI files said about whether Joseph Mifsud was Russian agent. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 18, 2019

But Horowitz’s testimony did shed some light on prior reports released by Republican and Democrat leaders in the House and Christopher Wray’s FBI. It turns out that the Republican report from Devin Nunez was totally substantiated while the Democrat report from Adam Schiff was totally destroyed as a total lie:

—>REWIND: On Jan. 29, 2018, FBI Dir Chris Wray issued a statement rebutting the Nunes Memo on FISA abuses & warning Trump not to declassify or release it, citing “grave concerns” with inaccuracies & omissions in the memo. Now we know Wray, too, was lyinghttps://t.co/sXrLx3iToD — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 18, 2019

This also indicates that Christopher Wray’s FBI totally lied along with Schiff and Rep. Nader from New York in claiming that Nunez’s report was a sham when indeed it was the truth.

ABC reported in February of 2018 that –

— — Only hours after President Donald Trump was caught on a live mic saying a controversial, Republican-drafted memo about government surveillance would be released to the public, the FBI says it has “grave concerns” about the memo’s accuracy. Two weeks ago, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, disclosed that his staff had drafted a memo, which many Republicans say accuses the FBI and Justice Department of abusing surveillance capabilities authorized by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act – or FISA. For days, Nunes refused to share the documents with House colleagues. On Monday, over the objections of Democrats and Trump’s own Justice Department, Republicans on the House panel voted release the memo. And after Tuesday night’s “State of the Union” address, Trump was overheard telling Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., that he’s “100 percent” behind the release of the memo. In an unexpected statement Wednesday, the FBI said that before the House vote, the FBI was “provided a limited opportunity to review this memo.” “As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy,” the FBI statement said.

Schiff reportedly said at the time:

The lead Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, recently called the memo a “profoundly misleading set of talking points drafted by Republican staff attacking the FBI and its handling of the investigation.” It “may help carry White House water, but it is a deep disservice to our law enforcement professionals,” Schiff said.

Also, Rep. Nader reportedly said:

The top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, said he has reviewed the classified source material Nunes’ staff used to craft the memorandum, and “those materials tell a very different story than the conspiracy theory concocted by Chairman Nunes and being repeated in the press.”

Schiff and Nadler are the two characters responsible for the sham impeachment of the President that just took place these past few weeks. This is not the first time they all lied. Probably not the last either.

Hat tip D. Manny

