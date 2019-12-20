Boeing‘s spacecraft Starliner did not achieve the proper orbit it needed to reach the International Space Station, shortly after the capsule launched from Florida early Friday morning.

No people are on board the capsule, as the flight was planned to be one of the final key tests before Starliner flies NASA astronauts.

NASA ended the webcast of the mission earlier than expected as Boeing attempted to find a solution.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a tweet that flight controllers were “working the issue.”

“We are getting good burns and are elevating the orbit of the spacecraft,” Bridenstine said.

The NASA chief identified at least part of the cause of the issue, saying there was an anomaly.

“Starliner believed it was in an orbital insertion burn… the spacecraft burned more fuel than anticipated to maintain precise control,” Bridenstine said.

Bridenstine said that more information would be available at a 9 a.m. ET press conference.

Boeing said in a statement that its engineers “are assessing next steps.”

“The Boeing Starliner space vehicle experienced an off nominal insertion. The spacecraft currently is in safe and stable configuration. Flight controllers have completed a successful initial burn and are assessing next steps. Boeing and NASA are working together to review options for the test and mission opportunities available while the Starliner remains in orbit,” a Boeing spokesperson said.

The spacecraft launched at 6:36 a.m. ET on top of an Atlas V rocket built by United Launch Alliance (ULA), the joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Issues with Starliner come as Boeing grapples with the fallout from two fatal crashes of its 737 Max commercial jetliner, arguably the largest scandal in the company’s history. The two crashes — which killed 346 people — have embroiled Boeing in a government-wide review of its engineering practices as well as how the Federal Aviation Administration reviews aircraft.Boeing said earlier this month that it will suspend production of its best-selling aircraft at least through January as the FAA’s investigation into the 737 Max continues.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.