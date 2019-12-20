Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, sat down with Glenn Beck at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit on Friday to reveal the multibillion dollar money laundering schemes he says he uncovered during his recent trip to Ukraine to investigate corruption.

Giuliani said the corruption in Ukraine most likely started in 2012 during the Obama administration and involved at least two major schemes, one for $7.5 billion and another for $5 billion.

He backed his claims with bank and court records that show a million-dollar money trail leading from Ukraine to a fake company in Latvia, then to Cyprus, and finally to the board members of Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas firm whose board included Hunter Biden and business partner Devon Archer.

“I’m in a lot of trouble,” Giuliani told Glenn. “I’ve uncovered an eight-year-long money laundering system, that started probably in 2012, with $7.5 billion laundered by [Vitkor] Yanukovych, the [Ukraine] president at the time — pro-Russian president at the time. He laundered through American institutions, interestingly, controlled by Democrats.”

