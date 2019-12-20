During Friday’s “New Day” on CNN, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) discussed a new CNN poll that shows the United States economy’s highest rating in almost 20 years.

Booker said the economy is “overall good” but Americans are “not measuring their well-being” based on the GDP or stock market.

“Right now, all Americans know that we’re doing nothing on health care costs, prescription drug costs,” Booker told host John Berman. “We know that we have a tax system that’s way, weighted in the hands of the wealthiest amongst us and not creating a fair tax system. Most Americans know the crisis of everything from college to child care are running out of control. So, what I hear from town hall after town hall here in Iowa and around this country is the economy is overall good but [Americans are] not measuring their well-being based upon GDP or the stock market. They’re measuring it on how it’s harder.”

He added, “It’s getting harder and harder for the next generations in our country to have strong senses of economic well-being, and I’m going to change that as President of the United States.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent