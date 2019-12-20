As reported by The Daily Wire last weekend, media figures circulated a “white power” smear against a group of U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy cadets when the two service academies played each other in their annual rivalry football game on December 14.

After some of the players flashed a circle with two of their fingers in camera shots, as part of what’s called the “circle game,” USA Today claimed the “students appeared to make the White Power hand symbol.”

Now, an internal U.S. Military Academy investigation that concluded today has confirmed that the Army and Navy cadets are not white supremacists, but were indeed “playing a common game, popular among teenagers today, known as the ‘circle game’ and the intent was not associated with ideologies or movements that are contrary to the Army values.”

Though no harmful intent was found, cadets involved in the game “will receive appropriate administrative and/or disciplinary actions,” according to the academy.

“The U.S. Military Academy announced today it has concluded an internal investigation of the cadets who displayed hand gestures during a broadcast of ESPN College GameDay at the Army-Navy game Dec. 14,” said a statement from West Point. “The investigating officer concluded that the cadets were playing a common game, popular among teenagers today, known as the ‘circle game’ and the intent was not associated with ideologies or movements that are contrary to the Army values.”

“We investigated this matter thoroughly. Last Saturday we had reason to believe these actions were an innocent game and not linked to extremism, but we must take allegations such as these very seriously,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th superintendent, U.S. Military Academy.

“We are disappointed by the immature behavior of the cadets,” he noted.

According to the academy, the “circle game” started in the stands before ESPN cameras panned to the players.

Navy and Army cadets involved with the game “will receive appropriate administrative and/or disciplinary actions,” the statement said.

“We develop leaders of character who serve to defend our nation and the American people, and we expect our cadets to lead and live honorably and demonstrate excellence. Leading and living honorably means to act in a professional manner at all times,” Mr. Williams added.

“The United States Military Academy ordered this investigation after reports suggesting racist gestures may have been displayed by cadets at the Army-Navy game,” explained Gen. James C. McConville, the Chief of Staff of the Army. “Racist statements, gestures and symbols have no place in our Army.”

“The investigation determined there was no racist intent by cadets,” McConville added. “The American people trust our Soldiers to do the right things the right way. We must be mindful of behavior which brings that trust into question and ensure our actions meet the high ethical and professional standards our nation expects the American Soldier to uphold.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, left-wing activists worked with the media to perpetuate the untrue, harmful claim against the cadets.

As an American,

As a Navy Dad,

As a decent human being… …you hate to see racist West Point cadets emboldened by the presence of the Racist-inChief at an #ArmyNavyGame to throw up the “White Power” sign on national TV. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/4LbB5Veoa7 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 14, 2019

