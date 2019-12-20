(FOX NEWS) British lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to approve Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Brexit deal Friday, marking a moment of triumph days after winning a commanding parliamentary majority.

Members of Parliament voted 358 to 234 to send Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill to the next phase of more scrutiny and possible amendments before the House of Lords approves it.

Johnson ran last week’s general election on a promise to end more than three years of political gridlock and lead Britain out of the European Union on Jan. 31.

