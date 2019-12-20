White House hopeful Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate All female candidates pick ‘forgiveness,’ men pick ‘a gift’ when asked to choose at debate MORE said no woman should feel she has to apologize for being angry after Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate All female candidates pick ‘forgiveness,’ men pick ‘a gift’ when asked to choose at debate MORE (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate All female candidates pick ‘forgiveness,’ men pick ‘a gift’ when asked to choose at debate MORE (D-Minn.) said they would seek forgiveness when asked at Thursday’s debate whether they would give a gift or ask for forgiveness

“Obviously, we can each have our part in the debate, throwing elbows, defend ourselves, but no woman should ever have to apologize for being fired up, for being angry, especially about what’s going on right now, or for getting hot under the collar, we all do,” Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., said after the debate.

“And it is very gendered, it’s expected of men. As a matter of fact, it’s probably the case for a male candidate that you’d be viewed as having something wrong with you if you didn’t get hot enough under the caller. And one of the many effects we still have of sexism in our politics is quite likely a different set of expectations for female candidates and leaders.”

The responses from Warren and Klobuchar underscored the gender divide within the 2020 Democratic Party, especially after all five men on stage said they would give a gift.

“I know sometimes I get really worked up and I know sometimes I get a little hot,” Warren said Thursday. “I don’t really mean to. What happens is when you do 100,000 selfies with people, you hear a lot of stories about people who are really down.”

“If I get worked up about this, it’s because I believe it so much in my heart that we have to bring people with us, not shut them out,” Klobuchar followed.

The conversation around gender in politics following the debate compounds on the ongoing debate over diversity in the 2020 Democratic primary field. Andrew Yang Andrew YangFive takeaways from the Democratic debate All female candidates pick ‘forgiveness,’ men pick ‘a gift’ when asked to choose at debate Battle for Iowa takes center stage at Democratic debate MORE, who is Asian American, was the only candidate of color on stage Thursday after Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDebate moderator calls out Sanders for not immediately answering question on race Yang gives shout out to Booker: ‘I think Cory will be back’ Steyer snags former Harris campaign aide for senior adviser MORE (D-Calif.), who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, dropped out of the race.