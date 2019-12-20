Truck drivers in California are bracing for the devastation from the state’s new “gig economy” law that could threaten up to 70,000 jobs.

The law is intended to target the gig economy by revising the standards by which independent contractors are classified in order to force companies like Lyft and Uber to pay them like employees and provider employer benefits.

But the unintended consequences of the law appear to be spreading to other industries, including truck drivers.

California truck driver Danny Garcia told Neil Cavuto that the law could drive him out of business and into early retirement during an interview on Fox News Business.

“It’s going to affect me pretty dramatically,” Garcia said. “It’s ultimately gonna shut down my business… I may have to think about early retirement or taking my truck outside of California perhaps.”

The law would effect “owner-operator” truck drivers who own their own trucks and take jobs from different companies in order to determine their own schedules and negotiate for better wages.

The debate over the law forced one California state lawmaker to face a protest by exotic dancers in San Diego by bringing a porn actress to debate her support of the law.

The law has already led to hundreds of writers for the sports site SB Nation being unceremoniously fired by Vox Media through a tweet on social media.

The “gig economy” law goes into effect on January 1, 2020.

Here’s a video about the impact of the law on truckers:

