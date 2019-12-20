Violent leftists forced children to flee a “living creche” display in St. George’s Square in Toulouse this week.

The traditional Christmas display includes live animals and children playing the characters of Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the shepherds. According to Agrif police did not intervene against this serious violence.

The children were forced to flee the Christian display in the city square.

We all know the violent leftists would NEVER dream of doing this at an Islamic service in a mosque.

Here was the scene in St. George’s Square in Toulouse, France before the leftists attacked the children.

Avant l’action des barbares, avant les menaces, cris, quolibets et insultes des ignares, voici ce qui se passait hier place Saint-Georges à Toulouse pour la 7e édition de la crèche vivante.

Mais soyez tranquilles, aucune menace ne pourra empêcher la défense de nos traditions 🛐✝️ pic.twitter.com/34nGkIhTTE — Verlaine (@__Verlaine__) December 15, 2019

And here is the far left mob flooding the square.

