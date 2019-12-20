“It’s basically eyeball to eyeball, and we’ll see who’s going to blink,” Wallace told “America’s Newsroom” anchor Sandra Smith. “Nancy Pelosi has made it very clear: She wants an agreement that she feels will create more of a trial, with the calling of witnesses.”

“Mitch McConnell says ‘no, ‘we’re not going to have a new trial, and we’re going to decide in the Senate how we are to conduct this trial,'” he continued. “You have no rights in the House. The Constitution is very clear. The House decides how it wants to handle impeachment. The Senate decides how it wants to handle a trial.”

After noting that the president wants a defense and full acquittal of himself in the Senate, Wallace laid out a scenario where Trump pressures McConnell into giving Pelosi what she wants from a trial perspective, but warned that McConnell doesn’t “bend to anyone’s will.”

“I think what she may be counting is that somehow the president may start pressuring Mitch McConnell,” Wallace said. “I wouldn’t bet, and people have lost a lot thinking that Mitch McConnell’s will bend to anyone’s will, but that seems to be Nancy Pelosi’s gambit at this point.”

House Democrats passed two impeachment articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — through the lower chamber on Tuesday. Impeachment proceedings began almost three months ago when a whistleblower filed a complaint to the House over the president’s dealings with Ukraine.