Comedian Whitney Cummings (“2 Broke Girls”) recalled once being reported to Human Resources by an “agnostic” intern because she wished the staff of a TV show a “Merry Christmas.”

During an appearance on Conan O’Brien, Cummings said that politically correct terminology is one of the most stressful parts of the season.

“Last year, I was working on a TV show, got in trouble with human resources for saying ‘Merry Christmas’ to an intern,” Cummings said, as reported by Fox News.

“Is that true?” O’Brien responded.

“That’s true. I was leaving… I was like, ‘Bye, guys. Merry Christmas.’ Like just a formality, what you would say,” Cummings explained. “I come back, like, June 6th. H.R. calls me and they’re like, ‘Hey, we need to talk to you. One of the interns is pissed off that you said ‘Merry Christmas.’”

Cummings said she meant nothing deeper by the rather generic holiday phrase.

“I don’t even care how your Christmas was,” Cummings said. “I just meant it as a formality. That’s what you say when you leave, right?”

O’Brien interjected that “Merry Christmas” is triggering to some people. “In these times that we’re in, that could trigger someone or offend them if it’s not their holiday,” he said.

“Well, that’s what I said,” Cummings shot back. “I asked, ‘Well, what should I have said? Do they celebrate something else?’ And they’re like, ‘No, they’re agnostic.’”

“I was like, no, no, no, no, no. You do not get to do that,” Cummings continued. “Because had I known that this person was agnostic, that would mean we were in a relationship, like, that would mean we were intimately connected.”

“I should not know who believes in God and who doesn’t,” Cummings added. “I also can’t guess either, you know? I can’t guess your holiday based on what you like. That’s offensive. I can’t be like, ‘Hey Merry… Happy Hannukkah.’”

[embedded content]

Cummings’ confession about getting put on timeout by Human Resources for uttering the phrase “Merry Christmas” comes a few days after leftists expressed outrage over Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch saying the same greeting during an appearance on Fox News this week. The phrase, said some critics, is a Republican “talking point.”

“Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch just appeared on Fox and Friends this morning, making a point to parrot the ‘Merry Christmas’ talking point of the GOP,” said Playboy journalist Amee Vanderpool. “If he’s willing to go on Fox and throw a shout out to Republican narratives, what [else] is he willing to do?”

“On Fox News, Neil Gorsuch made a point to say ‘Merry Christmas’ like he just gained the freedom to say it under Trump. This guy is such a worst case scenario of a stolen Supreme Court seat,” said comedian Sean Kent.

During the campaign of 2016 and following his election, President Trump promised to buck the culture of political correctness he saw during the Christmas season. Accordingly, Trump denounced the phrase, “Happy Holidays.”

“We’re getting near that beautiful Christmas season that people don’t talk about anymore. They don’t use the word Christmas because it’s not politically correct,” he said to a crowd in 2017. “You go to department stores and they’ll say ‘Happy New Year,’ or they’ll say other things and it’ll be red, they’ll have it painted. But they don’t say — well guess what? We’re saying Merry Christmas again.”