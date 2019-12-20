Comedian Whitney Cummings shared with late-night TV host Conan O’Brien that she said “Merry Christmas” to an intern on a TV program she was a part of last year — and got reported to human resources for her offense.

What happened?

Cummings noted on Wednesday’s program: “I was leaving, like on [Dec. 18] or whatever today was, and I was like, ‘Bye, guys! Merry Christmas!’ Like just a formality, what you would say, right? I come back, like, June 6th. HR calls me, and they’re like, ‘Hey, we need to talk to you. One of the interns is pissed off that you said ‘Merry Christmas.'”

According to Page Six, Cummings was a co-showrunner on the “Roseanne” reboot. Perhaps not coincidentally, the show’s star Roseanne Barr left in 2018 after public outcry over her tweet criticizing Valerie Jarrett — an official from former President Barack Obama’s administration — that many saw as racist. But Barr denied the charges, saying that she didn’t know Jarrett is black.

‘I don’t even care how your Christmas was’

As far as Cummings’ offense, she told O’Brien her “Merry Christmas” utterance was merely a “formality” and that “I don’t even care how your Christmas was.”

But O’Brien observed, “In these times we’re in that could … trigger someone or offend them if it’s not their holiday. Is that the idea?”

Cummings indicated O’Brien was on the right track: “Well, that’s what i said. I was like, ‘Well, what should I have said? Do they celebrate something else?’ And they were like, ‘Well, no, they’re agnostic.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. You do not get to do that.’ Because had I known that this person was agnostic, that would mean we’re in a relationship, like, that would mean we were intimately connected … I should not know who believes in God and who doesn’t. And I also can’t guess either, you know?”

Here’s the clip. The relevant portion starts just after the 4-minute mark:

[embedded content]

Whitney Cummings Got Busted For Regifting – CONAN on TBS



