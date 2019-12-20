(DAILY MAIL) — The federal prosecutor probing the origins of the government’s Trump-Russia investigation is examining the role of former CIA director John O. Brennan and has requested his communication records.

U.S. Attorney John H. Durham, the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut, is investigating the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russia led by Attorney General William P. Barr in May.

At first the inquiry was an administrative review in October, but later turned into a criminal investigation.

