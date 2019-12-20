Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is expressing his concern about how the federal government goes about funding itself – with legislation such as this week’s $1.4 trillion spending bill that requires more than 2,300 pages.

In fact, it amounts to government, “of the lobbyists, by the lobbyists, for the lobbyists,” he charges in a newly released video.

“There isn’t a person alive who has read this piece of garbage,” he said.

His critique:

TRENDING: Nadler’s credibility shattered by IG report

The spending bill the Senate is voting on tomorrow is lobbyist boondoggle that belongs in an ashtray. pic.twitter.com/fa9euZLMYQ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 19, 2019

“Ted Cruz recorded a video tonight explaining why the 1.4 trillion dollar spending bill is garbage, and he does it in style while smoking a cigar,” said a commentary at the Right Scoop.

Cruz points out the bill was dropped on lawmakers “the day before yesterday,” so no one has read it.

It was put together “in the dark of the night.”

He reveals that it continues the controversial Ex-Im Bank, raises the age to purchase tobacco to 21, funds government research on gun control and continues all those special privileges – by way of tax breaks – for influential green companies.

At the same time, he said, it fails to defund Planned Parenthood, fails to end Obamacare, fails to expand college savings accounts, fails to stop sanctuary cities and fails to fund border security.