The final Democratic primary had one of the smallest stages yet and the fewest viewers for it, drawing just over 6 million viewers across multiple viewing platforms.

According to Nielsen figures provided to Variety, the Los Angeles debate hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico and simulcast on CNN drew just over 2 million viewers across PBS stations nationwide, and was seen on CNN by just over 4 million people.

PBS told Variety that the debate live streams across the participating networks’ digital and social platforms totaled more than 8.4 million viewers.

This is even fewer viewers than the fifth debate hosted by MSNBC, which drew just over 6.5 million viewers – which aired the same day as wall-to-wall daytime coverage of Amb. Gordon Sondland’s testimony to Congress in Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

The seven candidates who took part in last nights debate were Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg.

The debate was moderated by Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz, Yamiche Alcindor from PBS and Tim Alberta from Politico.

