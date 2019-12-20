Mad Maxine took a victory lap this week after President Trump was impeached by the Democrats in the US House on their bogus criminal charges.

Maxine has been pushing impeachment for years now — because Trump was Putin’s puppet!

But now Democrats are hiding the articles of impeachment in the basement of the Capitol and back home on Christmas, Kwansaa vacation.

Maxine Waters went on with MSNBC News this week following the Democrat Party vote to impeach Trump.

Maxine warned MSNBC after the vote that if Trump is exonerated by the Senate, “He will bring Putin into the White House for a meeting!”

Apparently, this is a bad thing.

Boy, these Democrats are nuts.

.@RepMaxineWaters: If the Senate exonerates Trump, “he’s going to bring Putin into the White House for a meeting” pic.twitter.com/eUZIh7zOgo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2019

