Here’s an odd question.

What do abortion and impeachment have in common?

Both are supposed safe and quite infrequently utilized.

Isn’t this what the left has been preaching to us since Roe v. Wade – that abortions should be safe and RARE?

I don’t know if “safe” applies to impeachment – probably not – but for sure, both should be rare.

But like abortions, I fear that the Democrats have opened yet another Pandora’s box.

The original “sales” pitch for legalized abortions was that they were meant to be rare.

Well, that sure has changed over the decades. Planned Parenthood took care of that, after Roe v. Wade was handed down in 1973. Since then, the “rare” promise has pretty much vanished from reality. And today, abortion is not only NOT rare, but is celebrated by leftist feminists, as demonstrated by their “Shout Your Abortion” campaign.

This latest effort by the Democrats may be thought of as the impeachment Roe v. Wade.

In the ’70s, I’m sure most would not have predicted how commonplace abortions have become, or that women would even think of publicly “shouting” their abortion. That thought would be chilling to most, and should.

But like every other leftist initiative under the sun, once the initial law or ruling or regulation is legally in place, they ramp up the severity or frequency or availability, or whichever applies to a given situation.

Whether it’s their original strategy or just a “happy accident” (h/t: Bob Ross), it always happens the same way. And I feel like a broken record, repeating the explanation.

But rather than use my same old construction analogy, I’ll instead use the “boiling a frog” one.

Just like immigration (meaning illegal immigration), Medicaid, common-sense gun control, etc., laws and regulations always begin with “the best of intentions” and even appear reasonable to most.

But the result is always the same, which is why, in my opinion, it appears to be strategic. Just get something on the books – like placing a frog in cold water. After that, it’s relatively simple to just add to the law over time – slowly, incrementally, like gradually warming the frog’s water.

By the time the people figure out how damaging the original law has become, it’s too late, and the frog has boiled to death.

And that’s what the Dems are doing right now. You can mark history right here, for today is when America began to change forever – and not for the better.

The Democrat’s passions have once again trumped (pardon the pun) reason.

Their hatred for the president has blinded them to the reality that impeachment will likely now become commonplace, and based on the flimsiest of arguments.

We survived as a nation for almost a century before the first impeachment, that of Andrew Johnson in 1868. We then spanned over another century before the next impeachment began of Richard Nixon, who resigned in lieu of. And now we are on our third impeachment in just the last 45 years (Nixon, Clinton, Trump).

This is a frightening enough trend, but because of the Democrats’ efforts, it will get a whole lot worse before it gets better.

Anything and everything will become a High Crime or Misdemeanor to a president’s opposing party. And like the Dems have demonstrated, if you can’t find a crime, just make one up.

If the Senate can’t try this current impeachment case properly and bring many to justice – making an example of them – I shudder to think what this country will look like 10 or 20 years from now, as every subsequent president (at least Republican) will be mired in endless impeachment proceedings.