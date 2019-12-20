The federal prosecutor who is looking into the origins of the Russia investigation has begun looking into former CIA director John BrennanJohn Owen BrennanFISA court’s rebuke of the FBI: It broke or ignored the rules and our rights Where was American counterintelligence? Krystal Ball: Yang’s MSNBC boycott shows network has ‘officially lost the left’ MORE, The New York Times reported Thursday, citing three people briefed on the matter.

U.S. Attorney John DurhamJohn DurhamThe Hill’s Morning Report – Vulnerable Dems are backing Trump impeachment Five takeaways on Horowitz’s testimony on Capitol Hill DOJ watchdog: Durham said ‘preliminary’ FBI Trump probe was justified MORE, who is leading the inquiry, has asked for Brennan’s emails, call logs and other documents, a person told The Times.

He is reportedly seeking to learn what Brennan told other officials about the CIA’s opinion of a now-infamous dossier that made claims about Russia and Trump-world figures.

The Times reported that Durham is also looking at whether Brennan privately contradicted comments he made about the dossier and conclusions about Russian interference.

The people told the paper that the investigation was ongoing and it was not clear whether any crimes had been found.

Brennan has previously told MSNBC that he would answer questions from Durham if they were asked.

“I feel good about what it is we did as an intelligence community, and I feel very confident and comfortable with what I did, so I have no qualms whatsoever about talking with investigators who are going to be looking at this in a fair and appropriate manner,” he reportedly said.

Politico previously reported that investigators would look into the CIA’s actions when Brennan was at its helm.

Earlier this month, a report was released on an internal watchdog probe on FBI surveillance during the 2016 campaign. It found that the decision to investigate Trump campaign associates was not motivated by political bias but found “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the bureau’s application to monitor a Trump campaign official.