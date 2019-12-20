Franklin Graham said Friday that his father “would be very disappointed” in Christianity Today Magazine after it called for President Donald Trump’s removal from the White House.

Graham, the president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday that his father “would not agree” with their editorial that claimed Trump “attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents… a violation of the Constitution” that “is profoundly immoral.”

The editors also wrote that they drew inspiration from Billy Graham, who helped found the magazine, and said in its founding documents that it “will help evangelical Christians interpret the news in a manner that reflects their faith,” and that it will comment on Trump’s impeachment “as Graham encouraged us… with both conviction and love.”

“Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece,” Graham wrote on Facebook. “In fact, he would be very disappointed.”

He added, “I have not previously shared who my father voted for in the past election, but because of this article, I feel it is necessary to share it now. My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump. He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

Graham went on to accuse the magazine of being “used by the left for their political agenda. It’s obvious that Christianity Today has moved to the left and is representing the elitist liberal wing of evangelicalism.”