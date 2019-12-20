George ConwayGeorge Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway, other conservatives launch effort to block Trump’s reelection Former GOP lawmakers, officials ask court to enforce House subpoena on McGahn Grocery store behind viral reusable bag at impeachment hearing offers ‘free briefcase’ promotion MORE, a conservative attorney and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump announces Van Drew will become a Republican in Oval Office meeting Schumer aims to drive wedge between Republicans on impeachment Trump rallies supporters as he becomes third president to be impeached MORE‘s husband, created a new nickname for President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate Sanders, Biden spar over Medicare for All MORE that went viral Thursday after he lashed out online.

“An Update on IMPOTUS (IMpeached President Of The United States),” Conway, a frequent, and often fiery critic of the president tweeted Thursday night.

POTUS is a common acronym that stands for president of the United States. The new acronym sought to combine the two ideas of impeachment and the presidential office into one. The House voted to impeach Trump on two articles of impeachment earlier this week, including abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Okay, you want a hashtag, you got it. #IMPOTUS,” Conway later added.

An update on IMPOTUS (IMpeached President Of The United States) https://t.co/Xz6aZj2qs0 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 20, 2019

#IMPOTUS quickly went viral on Twitter, shooting to the top of the trending hashtags Friday. Several Twitter users used the trend to criticize the president.

Pam Keith, a former Democratic House candidate, tweeted, “100% on board with this. I came up with #Imp45 but #IMPOTUS is better.”

100% on board with this. I came up with #Imp45 but #IMPOTUS is better. https://t.co/ykZabYoyNY — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) December 20, 2019

Rob Anderson, a Louisiana Democratic House candidate, tweeted “I think #IMPOTUS is apt.”

Others also used the hashtag to jab the president.

From now on, I’m going to refer to @realDonaldTrump using the title Impeached-President Trump. Has a much nicer ring to it.#IMPOTUS — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) December 20, 2019

#IMPOTUS told me that you can’t impeach a president for doing the best presidenting ever. Guess he was wrong. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 20, 2019

Conway shared his new nickname for the president as the top trending search Friday morning.

The Hill has reached out to Twitter for comment.