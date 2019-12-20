Rudy Giuliani says Democrats want to have him executed because of his dealings with Ukraine.

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, made his remarks during an address at the Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

According to CBS 12 News, he claimed Democrats and reporters are going through his past looking for incriminating information.

“They want to put (Attorney General William) Barr in prison, and they want to execute me,” Giuliani said.

Turning to the president’s impeachment, Giuliani said, “Its illegal, it’s immoral and its unconstitutional.”

And The Palm Beach Post noted that Giuliani maintained there is no “high crime or misdemeanor called ‘abuse of power.’” And he said the biggest obstruction of Congress is (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi.”

The newspaper pointed out that Giuliani had previously acknowledged meeting with Ukrainians and encouraging a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter and their dealings with Ukraine.

“Joe Biden can actually just be carrying a sign ‘I committed bribery. I committed bribery’ and the press will say the charges have been debunked,” Giuliani said. “He is so guilty, it is ridiculous.

The Miami Herald quoted Giuliani as saying: “I could prosecute that case in three weeks and if I didn’t get a conviction, I’d resign from practicing law. He’s so guilty it’s ridiculous.”

As for himself, Giuliani said he is being singled out in a politically motivated attack, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

“I assure you I have never committed a crime,” Giuliani said. “I have been a prosecutor all my life. You can go read about the people I put in prison.”