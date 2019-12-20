The phrase “pillow fight” is now offensive to gay people, according to the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

As reported by Newsbusters, the LGBT activist organization criticized Politico for uttering the words “pillow fight” in reference to the argument that erupted between Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“The South Bend mayor has been testing an outsider message in a field dominated by D.C. insiders, but he’s been a bit sidetracked by his pillow fight with Elizabeth Warren,” Politco originally wrote in its Playbook PM.

Later, Politico reported that GLAAD sent them a letter describing the use of “pillow fight” as an offensive slur.

“GLAAD sent us a note yesterday about Playbook PM, noting that our use of ‘pillow fight’ when describing a fight between Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren may have offended people,” Politico said.

Drew Anderson, GLAAD’s Director of News and Rapid Response, wrote that the LGBT community generally views the phrase pillow fight as a slur.

“For women and LGBTQ people at the workplace, hearing phrases like ‘dramatic,’ ‘over the top,’ and even ‘pillow fight’ during office disagreements fosters negative stereotypes and diminishes a person simply because of who they are,” wrote Anderson. “Disagreements happen in politics, but using these loaded terms during disputes feed into the sexist and homophobic tropes that simply have no place in our political coverage and rhetoric.”

Politico subsequently apologized, claiming they never meant offense by employing the phrase, emphasizing that it meant “a fight where no one draws blood.”

GLAAD has been making headlines in recent days for its fight against the Hallmark Channel and its fight against author JK Rowling, who dared to say that “sex is real” regarding transgender issues.

“J.K. Rowling, whose books gave kids hope that they could work together to create a better world, has now aligned herself with an anti-science ideology that denies the basic humanity of people who are transgender,” said Anthony Ramos, head of talent at GLAAD. “Trans men, trans women and non-binary people are not a threat, and to imply otherwise puts trans people at risk. Now is the time for allies who know and support trans people to speak up and support their fundamental right to be treated equally and fairly.”

Prior to that, the Hallmark Channel promised that it would be working in conjunction with GLAAD in order to promote LGBTQ equality on its platform.

“Hallmark will be working with GLAAD to better represent the LGBTQ community across our portfolio of brands,” the company said in a statement. “The Hallmark Channel will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish our partnership and reinstate the commercials.”

GLAAD originally denounced Hallmark Channel for pulling an ad that featured two lesbians kissing in response to a petition launched by the pro-family group One Million Moms.

“The Hallmark Channel’s decision to correct its mistake sends an important message to LGBTQ people and represents a major loss for fringe organizations, like One Million Moms, whose sole purpose is to hurt families like mine,” said GLAAD President and CEO, Sarah Kate Ellis. “LGBTQ people are, and will continue to be, a part of advertisements and family programming and that will never change. GLAAD exists to hold brands like The Hallmark Channel accountable when they make discriminatory decisions and to proactively ensure families of all kinds are represented in fair and accurate ways.”