Google has been fined $167 million by France’s competition authority for engaging in “anti-competitive behavior” and unclear advertising on the Google Ads page.

Google is already paying close to 1 billion euros to French authorities as the result of a fiscal fraud probe.

Isabelle de Silva, the head of the French competition authority, said during a press conference that Google’s dominance in the online advertising business was “extraordinary”, according to a report from Reuters.

Earlier this year, the nation also imposed a 3 percent tax on companies that provide digital services. President Donald Trump has argued that their rules are unfairly singling out American companies. In response, the administration has threatened tariffs on $2.4 billion in French goods, including wine and cheese.

France’s data protection watchdog also fined Google 50 million Euros in January for violating European Union online privacy rules.

“The French watchdog stated in that January ruling that Google lacked transparency and clarity in the way it informed users about its handling of personal data, and had failed to properly obtain their consent for personalized ads,” Reuters reports.

Google has said that they will be appealing the latest fine.

