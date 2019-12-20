Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ripped Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s environmental policies and said they’re actually helping Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Barrasso, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, made his comments in a column posted by Fox News on Friday.

“Failed Democratic presidential candidate and Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is abusing the Clean Water Act and taking energy projects hostage,” he wrote. “Instead of protecting the environment, he is playing into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin uses energy as an international political weapon. Russia is building two new natural gas pipelines from Siberia. One goes to Europe, the other to China. At the same time, the Russians are increasing their production of coal and oil.

“Putin’s goal is to make foreign nations reliant on Russian resources. Now, Russia has an unexpected ally in Inslee for its efforts to expand its energy production and reach.”

He claims Inslee “has weaponized” a clause in the Clean Water Act and is using it to “block cleaner, low-sulfur American coal from being shipped out of Washington’s ports.”

“The coal passing through the terminal would come from western states including Wyoming and Montana. Coal from this region emits fewer air pollutants such as sulfur,” Barrasso added.

Barrasso noted that Russia’s energy production and usage results in significant air pollution.

“Russia is more than happy to fill the void left by the United States. Russian coal production has increased more than 30 percent in the last decade,” Barrasso wrote.

Barrasso said Inslee’s “abuse” of the section in the Clear Water Act “is empowering Russia and hurting the environment.”