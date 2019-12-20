Former NSA Director Cooperating With Durham Probe Of Russia Investigation: Report

EXCLUSIVE Dershowitz: Pelosi Doesn’t Have The Impeachment Power She Believes

The Deep State Resistance Terrorized Innocent Americans, Including Me

House Democratic Whip Willing To Never Send Articles Of Impeachment To Senate

Tucker Carlson: Heritage Foundation, Other Koch-Funded Groups Carrying Water For Big Tech’s Left-Wing Agenda

Rudy Giuliani: Democrats Want To ‘Execute Me’ — ‘The Mafia Tried That’

West Point Determines Cadets Did Not Flash ‘White Power’ Sign During Football Game

Melania Stuns In Gorgeous Vanilla Coat And Pants Combo At Joint Base Andrews

Obamacare Poised For Return To The Supreme Court

New Zealand Gun Buyback Was An ‘Unmitigated Failure’

Things Get Heated When Jesse Watters Asks Juan Williams To Apologize To Wrongfully Accused West Point Cadets

Christians, Conservatives Punch Back At ‘Christianity Today’ After Anti-Trump Stand

New York Authorities Charge Nearly 100 People In Massive Takedown Of MS-13 Gang

WATCH: Cruise Ships Collide In Port

Trump Administration Begins Deporting Mexicans Farther From Border, Making Reentry Harder

‘Awkward’: Negative Reactions Pour In After Bernie Sanders’ Outburst About Being White

Comedian Whitney Cummings Recalls Time Intern Reported Her To HR For Saying ‘Merry Christmas’

Pornhub Had 42 Billion Visits In 2019, Aliens Was A Popular Search Term

Students Say The Bible Is More Dangerous Than The Communist Manifesto

Here Is Everything You Missed During Thursday Night’s Democratic Debate

Soros Group Has Given $1.5 Million To Organization Closely Linked To Fusion GPS

Report: Durham Is Seeking John Brennan’s Emails And Call Logs

Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas

Inside The Spin Room: 2020 Democrats Answer The Daily Caller’s Questions

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Understanding Democrats’ March Toward Electoral Defeat