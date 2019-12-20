The Obama White House held special secret meetings related to the shady Russia investigation in 2016. The odd thing is that crooked John Kerry from the State Department was invited but Admiral Mike Rogers from the NSA was excluded.

Yahoo News reported in March the following related to former President Obama’s Russia fake news actions in 2016 –

For the usual interagency sessions, principals and deputies could bring staffers. Not this time. “There were no plus ones,” an attendee recalled. When the subject of a principals or deputies meeting was a national security matter, the gathering was often held in the Situation Room of the White House. The in‑house video feed of the Sit Room — without audio — would be available to national security officials at the White House and elsewhere, and these officials could at least see that a meeting was in progress and who was attending. For the meetings related to the Russian hack, Susan Rice, Obama’s national security adviser, ordered the video feed turned off. She did not want others in the national security establishment to know what was under way, fearing leaks from within the bureaucracy. Rice would chair the principals’ meetings — which brought together Brennan; Comey; Kerry; Director of National Intelligence James Clapper; Defense Secretary Ash Carter; Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson; Treasury Secretary Jack Lew; Attorney General Loretta Lynch; and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — with only a few other White House officials present, including White House chief of staff Denis McDonough; homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco, and Colin Kahl, Vice President Joe Biden’s national security adviser. (Kahl had to insist to Rice that he be allowed to attend so that Biden could be fully briefed.) Rice’s No. 2, deputy national security adviser Avril Haines, oversaw the deputies’ sessions. White House officials who were absent from the meetings were not told what was being discussed. This even included other NSC staffers — some of whom bristled at being shut out. Often the intelligence material covered in these meetings was not placed in the President’s Daily Brief, the top-secret document presented to the president every morning. Too many people had access to the PDB. “The opsec on this” — the operational security — “was as tight as it could be,” one White House official later said.

One Internet sleuth highlighted the questionable actions noted above and posted on Reddit –

The National Security Agency was not allowed to be part of a “national security matter,” but John Kerry was at these meetings, aka the State Department, whose agency is not an investigative agency:

Rice said, she feared leaks and therefore she hid the discussions from these meetings from the NSA; however, out of all the leaks that have made their way into the press, not a single one can be found that came from the NSA.

Mike Rogers ran a pretty tight ship. Rice did not want Rogers at these meetings because the Obama team did not trust Rogers to conceal their crimes.

In addition, Obama’s DOJ and FBI were illegally searching Americans against their rights. Unbeknownst to most Americans, Obama’s FBI was providing this information to outside contractors who had no business or legal cause or claim the information.

On Thursday November 17th, 2016, after the presidential election, NSA Director Mike Rogers traveled to New York and met with President-Elect Donald Trump. It is widely believed Admiral Rogers warned President-elect Trump on Obama regime’s spying on his campaign during this meeting.

Obama officials were OUTRAGED that the NSA Director would meet privately with President-elect Trump without notifying Obama officials first.

On Thursday the Intercept reported that Mike Rogers is working with John Durham on the origins of the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump Campaign.

Via The Intercept and Conservative Treehouse:

RETIRED ADM. MICHAEL ROGERS, former director of the National Security Agency, has been cooperating with the Justice Department’s probe into the origins of the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump presidential campaign’s alleged ties to Russia, according to four people familiar with Rogers’s participation. Rogers has met the prosecutor leading the probe, Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, on multiple occasions, according to two people familiar with Rogers’s cooperation. While the substance of those meetings is not clear, Rogers has cooperated voluntarily, several people with knowledge of the matter said. Rogers, who retired in May 2018, did not respond to requests for comment.

