Two Mexican nationals have been arrested in downtown Nogales, Arizona, after authorities discovered a hidden passageway believed to have been used to transport drugs into the U.S. from Mexico, Fox News is reporting.

Agents for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement found the 8-foot deep tunnel on Tuesday while carrying out a search warrant on a Nogales home. The news network attributed the information to a statement from ICE.

The agents seized about 200 pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of white heroin, three pounds of cocaine, and 6.5 pounds of fentanyl at the home. The Mexican nationals — Jovany Robledo-Delgado and Jesus Martinez Selgado — were charged with possession and conspiracy to distribute hard narcotics.

AZCentral said smugglers are believed to have used the tunnel to take drugs into Arizona by connecting to the large sewage pipeline running underneath the twin border cities of Ambos and Nogales.

The news outlet said two unfinished tunnels had been discovered nearby earlier this month by border officials. ICE said it received information about the completed tunnel from a tip.

“The reinforced passageway features a sophisticated ventilation system equipped with tubing reinforced by several 2 x 4s and beams allowing for crawlspace,” an ICE statement said. “Special agents estimate the tunnel has been in existence for a few months due to the advanced construction and material used to excavate.”