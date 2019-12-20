(DAILY CALLER) Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was reportedly caught on audio yelling “Stop it!” multiple times during Wednesday night’s impeachment proceedings as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy brought up a fellow “Squad” member’s prior comments about impeachment.

“Democrats have wanted to impeach President Trump since the day he was elected, and nothing was going to get in the way, certainly not the truth,” McCarthy said. “Madam speaker, Chairman Schiff said he had evidence, more than circumstantial, of collusion. That was false. In January, where we all stood in this body, we stood up, we raised our hands, we swore that we’d uphold the Constitution.”

